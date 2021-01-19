© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/19/21 #COGnitive DeClas, Ratcliffe, Blue Beam, Oh My! #DCLockdown
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
931 views • January 19, 2021
You Are Free TV
1/19/21 DC is 40k troops strong, USA is under defacto ML...Meanwhile, The data on 11/3 keeps coming forward!...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected]
THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Mike Ellis in place in NSA:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael...)
DNI Ratcliffe exposes China:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-s...
El_ction Updates:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Mike Ad_ms on the military presence in DC
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-1...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11...
Lin Qi, YooZoo CEO poisoned:
https://variety.com/2020/streaming/ne...
https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1
https://robowatch.info/2018/10/the-ro...
Blue b_am:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WFEs...
https://www.dickmorris.com/donald-tru...
BHO/HRC implication in declas:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=des...
Thank you for supporting YAfTV! WE ARE FREE!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
1/19/21 DC is 40k troops strong, USA is under defacto ML...Meanwhile, The data on 11/3 keeps coming forward!...
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected]
THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Mike Ellis in place in NSA:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael...)
DNI Ratcliffe exposes China:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-s...
El_ction Updates:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Mike Ad_ms on the military presence in DC
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-1...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11...
Lin Qi, YooZoo CEO poisoned:
https://variety.com/2020/streaming/ne...
https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1
https://robowatch.info/2018/10/the-ro...
Blue b_am:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WFEs...
https://www.dickmorris.com/donald-tru...
BHO/HRC implication in declas:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=des...
Thank you for supporting YAfTV! WE ARE FREE!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.