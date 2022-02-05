Kamala Harris has been 'a Disaster as Vice President' | Tulsi Gabbard

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The congresswoman says "identity politics" played a part in Joe Biden's decision to nominate Kamala Harris as his running mate in 2020, arguing the America’s incumbent VP has been a "disaster" in the role.
Ms Gabbard warns Joe Biden might be poised to make the same error again after he vowed to make good on his pledge to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer with a black woman.