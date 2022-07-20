FDA is involved in a cover-up of 1223 deaths due to the Pfizer/BNT vaccine | Dr. Peter McCullough

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July 19, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough: Something stinks at the FDA
Real America's Voice Outside the Beltway with John Newman. FDA is involved in a cover-up of 1223 deaths due to the Pfizer/BNT vaccine that occurred within 90 days of release of their product in the winter of 2021:
Watch "Outside The Beltway with John Fredericks" on Real America's Voice every weekday from 7am - 8am or listen on The John Fredericks Radio Network at https://johnfredericksradio.com