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The STARGATES Key #1 Inter-Dimensional Space/Time Travel Grid S1 E1
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74 views • May 20, 2022
The First Key of the Code begins with exploring what humanity knows as Stargates and in reality unlocking the galactic technologies and disclosures they represent.
UNLOCKING THE CODE
Host Neil Wilson
SHOW DESCRIPTION
Stimulate your imagination as Neil Wilson helps unlock humanity's connection to the reality of ancient civilizations, spirituality, indigenous knowledge, star cultures, religious doctrines and more, exploring their intersections and providing an enlightened path for humanity's progress.
Until now the keys to unlock this code have been hidden. As Wilson dives into the world of the indigenous and indigo peoples, ancient and modern texts, artifacts, books, disclosure tabloids, codex's, and patents, he leaves no taboo subject unexplored and no mystery unresolved.
LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS HERE: https://anchor.fm/lifesource
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
UNLOCKING THE CODE
Host Neil Wilson
SHOW DESCRIPTION
Stimulate your imagination as Neil Wilson helps unlock humanity's connection to the reality of ancient civilizations, spirituality, indigenous knowledge, star cultures, religious doctrines and more, exploring their intersections and providing an enlightened path for humanity's progress.
Until now the keys to unlock this code have been hidden. As Wilson dives into the world of the indigenous and indigo peoples, ancient and modern texts, artifacts, books, disclosure tabloids, codex's, and patents, he leaves no taboo subject unexplored and no mystery unresolved.
LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS HERE: https://anchor.fm/lifesource
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
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