Ukraine shoots down own Bayraktar-TB2 drone over Kiev

Ukrainian air defense system work shot down its own Bayraktar-TB2 drone, while flying over the skies of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The surface-to-air missile fire apparently did not destroy the Russian Corsair drone, it actually destroyed their own Bayraktar-TB2 drone.
