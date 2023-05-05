Create New Account
Ukraine shoots down own Bayraktar-TB2 drone over Kiev
Published 16 hours ago |
Ukrainian air defense system work shot down its own Bayraktar-TB2 drone, while flying over the skies of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The surface-to-air missile fire apparently did not destroy the Russian Corsair drone, it actually destroyed their own Bayraktar-TB2 drone.

