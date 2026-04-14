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How To Stage A Cover-Up
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Apr 14, 2026 The Corbett Report Podcast

Are you a conspirator looking to deflect public scrutiny of your latest crime? Then this is the podcast for you! Today on The Corbett Report, James presents you with a handy-dandy primer on how to stage a cover-up.


TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://corbettreport.com/how-to-stage-a-cover-up/


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

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trumpcover-upclimate changecrimelatestwarcontrol911jfkpearl harborjames corbetthowepsteinstagedr tim ball
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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