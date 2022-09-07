The Next Phase of The Great Reset Is HERE! European Union/UK Announce Universal Basic Income In Response to the Collapse Triggered by Lockdowns, Energy Cuts – MONDAY FULL SHOW 9/6/22

Alex Jones lays out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover: Under the guise of national security and ecological stewardship, globalists have installed an infrastructure of TYRANNY that has been accepted by the masses! Carbon and food rations will be used to decide who lives and who dies!

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