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Have You Received Your 'Up To Date' Mandatory Software 'Update' Yet? [24.01.2022]
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112 views • January 25, 2022
The Satanist legit treating us like we are just brainwashed Slave 'tools' in need of constant "reminders" just to see how much they can get away with in regards of compliance.
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
144,190 views Jan 24, 2022
Memology 101 - 475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y6V8eFpUixw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
144,190 views Jan 24, 2022
Memology 101 - 475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y6V8eFpUixw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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