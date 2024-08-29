BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US occupation military plane crashes in Deir ez Zor, Syria
According to unconfirmed reports, a US occupation military plane was shot down near the town of Mohsen, Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria. It is not yet clear whether the small plane was shot down or crashed, civilian or American. At that time, the plane was trying to attack a local military fortification, which claims to be linked to Iran. However, local residents reported that an American plane was flying over the area before the incident. Video footage shows the pilot's parachute on the ground, in an area controlled by Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad. Other reports say that the pilot escaped with a parachute, or was captured by the Syrian army, or most likely the pilot burned on an electricity tower.

So far, the authorities are investigating the downing of the occupation plane, which is supported by the rebel militias of Syrian Democratic Forces, PKK and YPG. For more than a decade the US has occupied 1/3 of Syrian territory, which, according to the statements of legitimate Syrian officials, is to steal its oil and wheat. Monitoring a number of armored vehicles of the occupation that are disliked by Syrian people are scattered in the city of Al-Hawaij in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. The convoy came from the Al-Omar oil field base, dragging a small vehicle, which had previously carried military equipment, accompanied by two militia’s vehicles of Syrian Democratic Forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

syriamohsendeir ez-zor provinceus plane crash
