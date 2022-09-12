🍸 The neurotransmitter cocktail I mix to seduce and profit

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I was on a sales call recently, I wasn't sure that the call being was worth my while, but I have a sales process I follow regardless. Halfway through the sales call the balance of my Paypal account had increased by more than $2000. When I'm selling my modus operandi is: To discretely create a neurotransmitter cocktail in the minds of those I am seducing comprised of one part Serotonin and one part Norepinephrine; one part desire, one part fear of loss.
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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/997-nuerotransmitter-cocktial-seduce-profit