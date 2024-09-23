Court Case Against Unconstitutional Voting Machines, and Call to Prayer

A recent State District lawsuit filed by a veteran state election official alleges that Louisiana’s voting system is facially unconstitutional because the State uses a purely machine-based voting apparatus called Direct Recording Equipment (DRE) to count the overwhelming majority of votes cast.



Louisiana Constitution Article XI, Section 2 explicitly requires that “Ballots shall be counted publicly and preserved inviolate as provided by law until any election contests have been settled…”





UPDATE: The judge granted the Louisiana SOS a continuance, so the hearing has been rescheduled for October 11th, 2024.





For additional details, the article can be found here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/hard-shot-across-bow-is-louisianas-voting-system/

