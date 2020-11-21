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Where the World is Shifting in 2021
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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84 views • November 21, 2020
We see a shift in physicality around us, this time the new space is focused on the African Sahel. Locust and record rains signal a solid possibility of creating a new crop growing area for the world in this location. Now what is required is a re-focusing of assets and financing, wow, the Great Reset.

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
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Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com

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#locustafrica #sahel #collagen #greatreset #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
New locust outbreak hits Southern Africa, 45 million people at risk of food shortage https://watchers.news/2020/11/04/locu...
Ethiopia battles worst locust plague in 25 years https://watchers.news/2020/11/10/ethi...
Massive floods sweep through eastern Libya https://watchers.news/2020/11/10/mass...
Heavy rain brings torrential floods in Al-Bayda, Libya https://www.sott.net/article/444051-H...
Shelf Cloud https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/132595...
Shelf cloud and weather images https://www.severe-weather.eu/photogr...
Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us https://www.sott.net/article/400195-P...
Recap: The changing jet stream and global cooling https://www.sott.net/article/444208-R...
Snow tracking https://globalcryospherewatch.org/sta...

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●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
newstruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubyneancientcivilization
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