Google Aggressively Censoring Latest Watters' World Episode

Google has, within the last few hours of Saturday's release of the video, started heavily censoring Watters' World's 9/28 impeachment episode. They are cutting down dozens of re-uploads of the video down to 2 seconds. From what I can see, the videos still have good ratings and comments regarding the full content, so I may be among the first to notice. I verified this happens both when signed in and not signed in, by using incognito mode. I also verified it happens in download tools such as 4K Video Downloader. You can see this for yourself by searching for "Watters' World 9/28/19" on YouTube or clicking the link. We have to call Google out on this.