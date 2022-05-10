Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:15, May 9, 2022 - English, Full Text - 50 Ukrainian Servicemen Killed at Sea, 24 Dead were left on the Shore of Zmeiny Island.

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 11 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 4 company strongpoints, 8 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Troops near Konstantinovka, Antonovka, Elizavetovka, Dolina and Lisichansk as well as 2 air target detection radar stations near Kramatorsk and Krestischa.



▫️According to the updated information, 6 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters have been destroyed during the night near Artsiz in Odessa Region near the Chervonoglinskoe military airfield by Onyks high-precision missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force have hit 2 strong points and 5 areas of concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment.



💥Missile troops and artillery units have hit 318 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 400 nationalists and up to 48 armoured and motor vehicles.



During the day, Russian air defence means have shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force over Severodonetsk city.



▫️In addition, 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle have been over Novozvanovka, Khartsyzsk and Izyum.



▫️1 Ukrainian Tochka-U rocket was intercepted near Ivanovka, Kharkov Region, and 2 Smerch multiple-launch rockets were intercepted near Bolshaya Kamyshevakha and Izyum.



📊In total, 162 Ukrainian aircraft and 124 helicopters, 790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 299 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,967 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 347 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,432 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,778 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



❗️On May 7, on direct orders from Zelensky, the Ukrainian General Staff, with the direct involvement of advisers from the USA and Britain, planned a major provocation to seize Zmeiny Island.



▫️Over the past two days, the Kiev regime has made several desperate attempts to land air and sea assaults on Zmeiny Island, which is important for controlling the northwestern part of the Black Sea.



▫️The Ukrainian provocation was thwarted as a result of the competent actions of a Russian Armed Forces unit on the island. The enemy suffered heavy losses.



▫️4 Ukrainian airplanes, including 3 Su-24 and 1 Su-27, 3 Mi-8 helicopters with paratroopers on board, and 1 Mi-24 helicopter have been shot down in the air while repelling the attacks near Zmeiny Island.



▫️Within two days, 29 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down in the air, including 8 Bayraktar TB-2 strike UAVs. Meanwhile, 4 Bayraktar drones have been shot down this afternoon.



▫️Also, 3 armoured Ukrainian amphibious assault boats carrying Ukrainian naval personnel were destroyed during an attempted landing on the night of May 8.



▫️As a result of Zelensky's thoughtless provocation, more than 50 Ukrainian saboteurs have been killed at sea and on the coast during the landing and attempts to consolidate on the island.



▫️24 bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen were left on the shore of Zmeiny Island.