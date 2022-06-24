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5G AND DELTA, BETA, ALPHA, GAMMA, - WHAT NEEDS TO BE UNDERSTOOD!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
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89 views • June 24, 2022

RAMALA D 5G YOUR BLOOD AND NANO METALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEjtncUv7OVN/

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03

Get this out! - magnetic vaxxed die off! - MARK STEELE https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIw9VgsZ2Zo1/  

EVERYBODY HAS TO "CHIP" IN - https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311

ITS BEGINNING TO LOOK LIKE GENOCIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/f206f8b4-a022-41a1-99e4-b19de5414c33

GOVERNER? - RON DEATH SANTIS SAYS JUST TAKE THE JAB! - HYPOCRITE AND PARASITE - https://www.brighteon.com/12204c18-75a1-4c0a-83b3-20b5fe0c3f3f

TRUMP THE FARTHER OF "VACCINES" ON BIO METRIC TRACKING -https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311

covid vaccines cause hepatitis and liver damage - fact! - https://www.brighteon.com/5a4ade8b-bdd0-423a-86d4-c4490c873398

THE PLANETS ALIGN AND SO DO THE PEOPLE! - https://www.brighteon.com/e42d8920-49f9-4bf9-81cc-0e0cf5822657

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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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