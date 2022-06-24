5G AND DELTA, BETA, ALPHA, GAMMA, - WHAT NEEDS TO BE UNDERSTOOD!

RAMALA D 5G YOUR BLOOD AND NANO METALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/jEjtncUv7OVN/

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03



Get this out! - magnetic vaxxed die off! - MARK STEELE https://www.bitchute.com/video/PIw9VgsZ2Zo1/



EVERYBODY HAS TO "CHIP" IN - https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311



ITS BEGINNING TO LOOK LIKE GENOCIDE - https://www.brighteon.com/f206f8b4-a022-41a1-99e4-b19de5414c33

GOVERNER? - RON DEATH SANTIS SAYS JUST TAKE THE JAB! - HYPOCRITE AND PARASITE - https://www.brighteon.com/12204c18-75a1-4c0a-83b3-20b5fe0c3f3f

TRUMP THE FARTHER OF "VACCINES" ON BIO METRIC TRACKING -https://www.brighteon.com/841be55a-d4b0-4022-b039-5d41f7425311

covid vaccines cause hepatitis and liver damage - fact! - https://www.brighteon.com/5a4ade8b-bdd0-423a-86d4-c4490c873398



THE PLANETS ALIGN AND SO DO THE PEOPLE! - https://www.brighteon.com/e42d8920-49f9-4bf9-81cc-0e0cf5822657