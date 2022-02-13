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Get Wisdom Radio Show - What Can Make Racism Go Away
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10 views • February 13, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #27
Description: What Can Make Racism Go Away?
Why do evil thoughts persist and how do they spread? Why has racial prejudice kept flaring up throughout 7 generations since slavery was abolished? Are politics and media attention helping or worsening race relations? Are racial hate crimes a problem or a symptom of a worse problem? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how racist thoughts are stored and reinforced within the mind and repositories of human consciousness influencing us all, and how they can be healed. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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Description: What Can Make Racism Go Away?
Why do evil thoughts persist and how do they spread? Why has racial prejudice kept flaring up throughout 7 generations since slavery was abolished? Are politics and media attention helping or worsening race relations? Are racial hate crimes a problem or a symptom of a worse problem? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how racist thoughts are stored and reinforced within the mind and repositories of human consciousness influencing us all, and how they can be healed. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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