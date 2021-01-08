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"Allowing Criminals to Thrive Dooms Everyone" - Fri Jan 8 2021
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19 views • January 08, 2021
Trying to reason with unreasonable, demented, criminally minded people will not save you! Worrying about what these type of people think about you is stupid because they already are working against you. If you allow yourselves to think that way - you will be stopped in your tracks. YOU MUST KNOW THE TRUTH AND ACT!
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