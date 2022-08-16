Trump-Hater CHRIS WALLACE Learns Which CONSERVATIVE SUPERSTAR will Replace Him On Fox News

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Daily wire writes, A number of hosts have auditioned for the role since longtime host Chris Wallace left the network last December to join CNN+, CNN's short-lived streaming service. The Sunday morning show has been a flagship for the network for nearly three decades, and Bream will be the first female permanent host. For 18 years, Wallace hosted the show.