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2075-6PM AUSTIN STEINBART, DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY WITH PETE SANTILLI
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51 views • August 20, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2075
WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 19, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3222356111 


2075-6PM AUSTIN STEINBART, DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY WITH PETE SANTILLI

Austin Steinbart (aka "Q") is a 29-year-old DIA Agent from Chandler, Arizona.  He successfully completed his first undercover mission [for the DIA] in Cuba at age (17). 

He was nominated to the US Air Force Academy by Congressman John Carter, but ended up attending Arizona State University. 
 
After attending 2 years, Austin dropped out and founded an IT Services company called "Steinbart Merchant Technologies" which he used as "cover" to gain access to many of the targets of this operation. 

 In 2016, Austin ran point on "Operation Burnback" which successfully prevented the CIA from [illegally] rigging the Presidential election against Trump.  

He began "Operation QAnon" in October 2017 after an impromptu trip to Washington DC. (see instagram) According to Austin after he finishes Operation QAnon, he will become the leader of the United States Space Force … 

2075-6PM Austin Steinbart, Defense Intelligence Agency LIVE With Pete Santilli - ThePeteSantilliShow.com   https://bit.ly/3iOziY2 
  YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SB8FR3144M3DKCZPBXcHg
 https://youtu.be/6m5Q_mCK58o 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AustinSteinbart 

GUESTS:  
Austin Steinbart: "DIA Field Operative - Operation QAnon"
Tyler Nixon: "Strategic Counsel, Liberty Advocate, Army Infantry Veteran"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SB8FR3144M3DKCZPBXcHg


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