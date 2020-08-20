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WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 19, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3222356111
2075-6PM AUSTIN STEINBART, DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY WITH PETE SANTILLI
Austin Steinbart (aka "Q") is a 29-year-old DIA Agent from Chandler, Arizona. He successfully completed his first undercover mission [for the DIA] in Cuba at age (17).
He was nominated to the US Air Force Academy by Congressman John Carter, but ended up attending Arizona State University.
After attending 2 years, Austin dropped out and founded an IT Services company called "Steinbart Merchant Technologies" which he used as "cover" to gain access to many of the targets of this operation.
In 2016, Austin ran point on "Operation Burnback" which successfully prevented the CIA from [illegally] rigging the Presidential election against Trump.
He began "Operation QAnon" in October 2017 after an impromptu trip to Washington DC. (see instagram) According to Austin after he finishes Operation QAnon, he will become the leader of the United States Space Force …
2075-6PM Austin Steinbart, Defense Intelligence Agency LIVE With Pete Santilli - ThePeteSantilliShow.com https://bit.ly/3iOziY2
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SB8FR3144M3DKCZPBXcHg
https://youtu.be/6m5Q_mCK58o
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AustinSteinbart
GUESTS:
Austin Steinbart: "DIA Field Operative - Operation QAnon"
Tyler Nixon: "Strategic Counsel, Liberty Advocate, Army Infantry Veteran"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3SB8FR3144M3DKCZPBXcHg
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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