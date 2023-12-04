ego sum phasma

Hello Friend!



The time for a ‘Red Fang’ has arrived!



Thank the dirt wizard as he casts reverse thunder on the human herd. But alas, I am a ghost! So it goes, humans remain human remains. As the voices of the dead scream failure, every little twist by the prehistoric dog with no air is naught but an anodyne for itself. Watch as the Fonzi scheme collapses and its days collide. It is certainly good to die with this new dawn rising. Allow me to be its funeral coach as you enjoy my meme music video titled, "I Am A Ghost".





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.







Interested in hearing more ‘Red Fang’?

Check out their website and bandcamp:





redfang.net

redfang.bandcamp.com









I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.







Periculum in mora.

www.thelastmutineers.com