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Patel Patriot on DEVOLUTION | Patriot Streetfighter Interview
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311 views • November 28, 2021
Patel Patriot discusses his groundbreaking research on "Devolution", the continuity of gov/t executive order put in place by Trump before leaving office.

Patel Patriot website - https://www.devolution.link
https://patelpatriot.substack.com
Telegram - https://t.me/patelpatriot

**** NOTE - a more informative interview was just posted with Patel Patriot and 'Man in America', check it out:
https://www.brighteon.com/fb0c6ca0-9227-4599-bab1-2d6eccdb54af


For All Things Scott McKay, Patriot Streetfighter
https://scottmckay.us/ OR PatriotStreetfighter.com
Keywords
interviewdevolutionscott mckaypatel patriot
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