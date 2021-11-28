Patel Patriot on DEVOLUTION | Patriot Streetfighter Interview

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Patel Patriot website - https://www.devolution.link
https://patelpatriot.substack.com
Telegram - https://t.me/patelpatriot
**** NOTE - a more informative interview was just posted with Patel Patriot and 'Man in America', check it out:
https://www.brighteon.com/fb0c6ca0-9227-4599-bab1-2d6eccdb54af
For All Things Scott McKay, Patriot Streetfighter
https://scottmckay.us/ OR PatriotStreetfighter.com