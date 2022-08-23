Miles Guo: Why is the CCP building corpse collecting machines, corpse gasifiers and crematoria on a massive scale?

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8/22/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Why is the CCP building corpse collecting machines, corpse gasifiers and crematoria on a massive scale? Why do the banks in Communist China prohibit you from withdrawing your deposit, yet you have to keep paying your mortgages and car loans?