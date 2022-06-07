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Why mask & Censorship
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0 view • June 07, 2022
In this video we discuss the whole logic or illogic behind wearing mask and why they will censor you if you try to talk out about vaccine death and mortality or the whole mask wearing death cult.
I invite you to use what ever resources you can find to counter the censorship of truth.
See sources:
- www.startpage.com
- https://www.banned.video/
- www.naturalnews.com
I invite you to use what ever resources you can find to counter the censorship of truth.
See sources:
- www.startpage.com
- https://www.banned.video/
- www.naturalnews.com
Keywords
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