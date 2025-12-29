BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NWO: Study confirms 74% of deaths due to COVID-19 bioweapon vaccines! (4)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
670 followers
163 views • 21 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Sparemethelies


Dr. William Makis claims that according to a study, 74% of deaths are due to COVID-19 bio-weapon vaccines!


Source: https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1803325043813839049


Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

vaccinesfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godbioweaponyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterdr makisfather of spiritsfaithful and true
