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ALEX JONES IS RIGHT: New Zealand PM Ardern Follows Davos Narrative
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51 views • December 02, 2021
After a two week hiatus, Counterspin Media host Kelvyn Alp is back and ready to rejoin the fight.
First off, he noted that Alex Jones, in his 30 November show, placed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dead centre in the Dr Evil, Mouth of Satin, Klaus Schwab’s Globalist Great Reset narrative.
Kelvyn adds some commentary, especially highlighting Alex’s observation that while Ardern may have the New World Order overlords and tools on her side, she doesn’t have the hearts and minds of the people of New Zealand.
Counterspinmedia.com
https://www.banned.video/
First off, he noted that Alex Jones, in his 30 November show, placed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dead centre in the Dr Evil, Mouth of Satin, Klaus Schwab’s Globalist Great Reset narrative.
Kelvyn adds some commentary, especially highlighting Alex’s observation that while Ardern may have the New World Order overlords and tools on her side, she doesn’t have the hearts and minds of the people of New Zealand.
Counterspinmedia.com
https://www.banned.video/
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