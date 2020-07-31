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E2iS Week 07 Devotional (Abridged)
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3 views • July 31, 2020
WEEK 07 DEVOTIONAL
GOD’S APPOINTED TIMES AND SEASONS
(LEVITICUS 23)
The LORD said to Moses, “Speak to the Israelites and say to them: ‘These are my appointed festivals, the appointed festivals of the LORD, which you are to proclaim as sacred assemblies.’” (NIV)
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
FaceBook
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
GOD’S APPOINTED TIMES AND SEASONS
(LEVITICUS 23)
The LORD said to Moses, “Speak to the Israelites and say to them: ‘These are my appointed festivals, the appointed festivals of the LORD, which you are to proclaim as sacred assemblies.’” (NIV)
RESOURCE
Patreon: Exodus Expedition
https://patreon.com/E2iS
Tax-Deductible Donations: Modern Day
https://modernday.org/field-workers/a...
PayPal
https://paypal.me/E2iS
THE BOOKS
http://planetbluemedia.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
https://facebook.com/E2iSeries
https://facebook.com/AllanRAguirre
https://facebook.com/ChameleonChurch
https://www.instagram.com/E2iSeries
Music: Spy Glass Blue
Songs: Untitled & Come Patmos
Year: 1996
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