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Hearts On Fire
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95 views • April 07, 2022
-- Hearts On Fire --
What do you need to clear from your heart to make room for God?
God has formed a people, chosen, loved, and fogiven them, we are to follow Jesus to transform the world to foster justice, caring, and peace in our world.
Yet, we can't do this until what we know in our heads is alive in our hearts. Until our hearts are on fire.
In other words, we're happy to identify ourselves with Him when it’s easy. When everyone else is doing it.
But, ready to turn on Him in heartbeat. When it gets tough.
The thing is, that even when we’re faithless, He doesn’t turn away. Knowing full well the cost, He still loves us.
If you're heart is not full of Christ, it just means means that you're full of yoursellf.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
What do you need to clear from your heart to make room for God?
God has formed a people, chosen, loved, and fogiven them, we are to follow Jesus to transform the world to foster justice, caring, and peace in our world.
Yet, we can't do this until what we know in our heads is alive in our hearts. Until our hearts are on fire.
In other words, we're happy to identify ourselves with Him when it’s easy. When everyone else is doing it.
But, ready to turn on Him in heartbeat. When it gets tough.
The thing is, that even when we’re faithless, He doesn’t turn away. Knowing full well the cost, He still loves us.
If you're heart is not full of Christ, it just means means that you're full of yoursellf.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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