BIG STORY: 'Virus' test revelations with David Icke and Andrew Kaufman

BIG STORY: 'Virus' test revelations with David Icke and Andrew KaufmanIf we are in a pandemic the death figures would be higher than normal death figures.There is no higher death figures for country's around the world including the UK and America.Covid19 (& Climate change) is a hoax to cover for The Great Reset by the corrupt cabal deep state.How do they know it's Covid if they haven't actually isolated it? And they haven't isolated Covid according to CDC, Irish public health and many others.So if there was no 'tests' and we relied on people with symptoms, then there would be no pandemic and no lock-downs.So these dumb f#$ks who get tested are the problem.It's interesting to note that when you look up Koch's Postulates in Liarpedia there is no mention of its application to the Wuhan Flu. Given how keen the Liarpedians are to include all sorts of false inflormation and downright lies, it's not surprising they are just ignoring this topicIf this proves anything it proves that the Education system's agenda is complete. That is to turn out complete idiots from our school system by teaching them about their "Feelings" instead of Math, Science, English and physics. Anyone with any education at all could look at this Covey Hoax and see right through it. High School graduates today can't tie their shoes and chew bubble gum at the same time.source: