More evidence Dr Carrie Madej is a fraud !

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Ask Steven Be Nun from Israelis news live
The letter written by the son of Steven and Jana Ben Nun from Israelis News live, I know them !
Anybody can claim they are a doctor to expose the bioweapon but they are controlled opposition !
Hugo talk expose Carrie Madej too !
Carrie Madej is controlled opposition, so what happen after fake airplane crash, she never show up anymore ! Only one time interview about it