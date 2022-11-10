More evidence Dr Carrie Madej is a fraud !

Ask Steven Be Nun from Israelis news live
The letter written by the son of Steven and Jana Ben Nun from Israelis News live, I know them !
Anybody can claim they are a doctor to expose the bioweapon but they are controlled opposition !
Hugo talk expose Carrie Madej too !
Carrie Madej is controlled opposition, so what happen after fake airplane crash, she never show up anymore ! Only one time interview about it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.