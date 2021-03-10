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Cell Phone Radio Frequency Radiation
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189 views • March 10, 2021
Determinations by other organizations: Many national and international organizations also monitor radio frequency research. This section highlights some of these agencies’ considerations.
National Cancer Institute (NCI): Cell Phones and Cancer Risk Fact Sheet
Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Wireless Devices and Health Concerns
World Health Organization (WHO): Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phonesExternal Link Disclaimer
International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP): Mobile PhonesExternal Link Disclaimer
Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, European Commission: Conclusions on Radio Frequency (RF) FieldsExternal Link Disclaimer
Scientific Committee on Emerging and Newly Identified Health Risks (SCENIHR), European Union: Final opinion on potential health effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF)External Link Disclaimer
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC): Non-ionizing Radiation, Part 2: Radiofrequency Electromagnetic FieldsExternal Link Disclaimer
National Toxicology Program (NTP): Cell Phone Radio Frequency Radiation
See Scientific Evidence for Cell Phone Safety for more details.
National Cancer Institute (NCI): Cell Phones and Cancer Risk Fact Sheet
Federal Communications Commission (FCC): Wireless Devices and Health Concerns
World Health Organization (WHO): Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phonesExternal Link Disclaimer
International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP): Mobile PhonesExternal Link Disclaimer
Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, European Commission: Conclusions on Radio Frequency (RF) FieldsExternal Link Disclaimer
Scientific Committee on Emerging and Newly Identified Health Risks (SCENIHR), European Union: Final opinion on potential health effects of exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF)External Link Disclaimer
International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC): Non-ionizing Radiation, Part 2: Radiofrequency Electromagnetic FieldsExternal Link Disclaimer
National Toxicology Program (NTP): Cell Phone Radio Frequency Radiation
See Scientific Evidence for Cell Phone Safety for more details.
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