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Revelation, Part II: 9/11 Divinely Encoded in Prev. Video. Judgement of Babylon the Great Imminent.
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90 views • September 11, 2021
After I posted my last video [ www.brighteon.com/4bdd2767-3515-4155-b3d1-319a947c66b0 ] , I found 9/11 encoded in the coordinates. Join me as I recount the strange revelatory journey with my Father of the last several weeks.
"And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth." - Rev. 12:16
There will be refuge for the people of God in these last days, and the enemy won't be able to do a thing about it. Repent and seek the Lord while He may be found! (Is. 55:6)
Blessings in Christ. :-)
"And the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed up the flood which the dragon cast out of his mouth." - Rev. 12:16
There will be refuge for the people of God in these last days, and the enemy won't be able to do a thing about it. Repent and seek the Lord while He may be found! (Is. 55:6)
Blessings in Christ. :-)
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