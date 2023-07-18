No More Garbage is Being Made in Hollywood - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and this strike could not have started soon
enough. Americans hate all the garbage put out by the idiots in
Hollywood and are happy no more new garbage is being made!
#hollywood #strike #hollywoodstrike #badactors #sag #aftra #wrtiersguild #writersblock #disney #disneymovie #littlemermaid #idiots #losers #moron
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.