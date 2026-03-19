Israeli strike targets RT journalist

WATCH: Moment Israeli airstrike hits near RT reporter in Lebanon

Reporter Steve Sweeney and his crew have narrowly escaped an IDF attack on their reporting position with their lives.

RT correspondent Steve Sweeney and his cameraman, Ali Rida, have been injured in an Israeli strike while filming in southern Lebanon.

They said an Israeli aircraft fired a missile at their filming position near Al-Qasmiya Bridge, not far from a local military base.

Rida said Israeli forces “deliberately attacked” the crew despite their wearing uniforms displaying their press credentials.

Rida’s camera captured the moment of the strike as he filmed Sweeney’s report. The footage shows the missile hitting less than ten meters behind Sweeney as he ducks for cover.

Both are conscious and receiving medical aid at a local hospital.

https://www.rt.com/news/635531-rt-crew-injured-lebanon/

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