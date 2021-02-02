© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUTATIONS MAKING COVID VACCINE INEFFECTIVE?
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
352 views • February 02, 2021
MUTATIONS MAKING COVID VACCINE INEFFECTIVE?
Emerging variants of the #Coronavirus have scientists panicking about the efficacy of the newly rolled out #COVID19 vaccines. With #Pfizer and #Moderna already working on a 3rd vaccine booster dose for these variants, it begs the question how long can science outrun the mutations?
#CoronaVariants #UKVarinant #SAfricaVariant #Moderna #VaccineEfficacy #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Emerging variants of the #Coronavirus have scientists panicking about the efficacy of the newly rolled out #COVID19 vaccines. With #Pfizer and #Moderna already working on a 3rd vaccine booster dose for these variants, it begs the question how long can science outrun the mutations?
#CoronaVariants #UKVarinant #SAfricaVariant #Moderna #VaccineEfficacy #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.