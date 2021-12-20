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The Most Affordable & Efficient Way to Become Your Own Boss!!!
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240 views • December 20, 2021
The Most Affordable and Efficient Way to Become Your Own Boss? With Matt Kline, Doctor Robert Zoellner and Aaron Antis
Successful entrepreneurs Aaron Antis of ShawHomes.com and Dr. Robert Zoellner share about the affordable and efficient way to become your own boss.
What Is the Purpose of A Business?
A business exists to provide time freedom and financial freedom for the business owner.
A business exists to solve problems for your ideal and likely buyers.
Step 1 - Go to www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXI-Fresh to schedule your FREE consultation
Step 2 - Find a territory that is open / available
Step 3 - Schedule a discovery day
Step 4 - Decide whether owning an OXI Fresh Franchise is the right choice for you
Learn How to Start and Grow A Successful Business Today At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Successful entrepreneurs Aaron Antis of ShawHomes.com and Dr. Robert Zoellner share about the affordable and efficient way to become your own boss.
What Is the Purpose of A Business?
A business exists to provide time freedom and financial freedom for the business owner.
A business exists to solve problems for your ideal and likely buyers.
Step 1 - Go to www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXI-Fresh to schedule your FREE consultation
Step 2 - Find a territory that is open / available
Step 3 - Schedule a discovery day
Step 4 - Decide whether owning an OXI Fresh Franchise is the right choice for you
Learn How to Start and Grow A Successful Business Today At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com
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