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Kevin J Johnston with April Lejune & Samantha Flatman
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21 views • March 18, 2021
The Biden Administration is NUTS and April LaJune is an American Journalist who tells it like it is!
We discuss the truth about how bad things in the United States really are and how our two countries are completely inter-woven.
She tells it all like it is!
We also talk to SAMANTHA FLATEMAN of We Are All Essential on how to get your businesses running smooth!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
We discuss the truth about how bad things in the United States really are and how our two countries are completely inter-woven.
She tells it all like it is!
We also talk to SAMANTHA FLATEMAN of We Are All Essential on how to get your businesses running smooth!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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