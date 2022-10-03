Create New Account
The Dark Side of the New Moon
Biblical Solution
Published 2 months ago |

From audio #286, this one hopes to bring some biblical common sense back to studying the ancients and how they followed their worship schedule under the dictates of special days governed by the heavenly bodies.  This answers the question of when the new moon was determined by the Old Testament and New Testament believers who stayed the course of how to establish their months and resultant sabbath days.

Links as promised:
Now, please keep in mind that I don't know much about this author other than this article and that he has somewhat retired, but nonetheless, the article has many great tid bits of evidence we should save for.oir posterity...
Main article shown in video (pdf download) "New Moon: Visible or Conjunction?":

Moon sightings website mentioned in today's message (color coded geographic sightings charts; looks to be from an Islamic slanted site but they are waking up to all the lies that they were told too, as I even converted one of their more deep thinkers just last week, alleluiah!):

To write the producers of this video for info or hard copies:
Biblical Correctness Ministries
P.O. Box 26,
New Kensington, Penna. 15068

Blessings to all who trust Him!


Keywords
biblenasayhwhsabbathcalendardark side of the moonnew moon sightings

