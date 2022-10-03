The Dark Side of the New Moon

From audio #286, this one hopes to bring some biblical common sense back to studying the ancients and how they followed their worship schedule under the dictates of special days governed by the heavenly bodies. This answers the question of when the new moon was determined by the Old Testament and New Testament believers who stayed the course of how to establish their months and resultant sabbath days.
Now, please keep in mind that I don't know much about this author other than this article and that he has somewhat retired, but nonetheless, the article has many great tid bits of evidence we should save for.oir posterity...
Blessings to all who trust Him!
