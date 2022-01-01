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And We Know 12. 31. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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12.31.21 PART 2: WE LOVE our FREEDOM not given by GOVT. The TIDE seems to BE TURNING! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

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https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

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Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p

Kavanaugh on Military Tribunals
https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1313

Prince Andrew
https://t.me/Q_Anon8/23713

Top 6 Biden Moments
https://t.me/Q_Anon8/23731

Klaus Schwab bragging
https://t.me/Q_Anon8/23640

Dr. Malone on ROGAN
https://t.me/OfficialPlandemic/43

Vid that got Dr. Malone banned
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11914

Full Joe Rogan interview with Dr. Malone
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2996

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https://t.me/realKarliBonne/63192

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https://t.me/realKarliBonne/63228

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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