Russian Armed Forces are advancing in all directions of the Special Military Operation, and the enemy cannot withstand this onslaught and is resorting to terrorist methods - Putin in video meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Armed Forces are advancing in all directions of the Special Military Operation, and the enemy cannot withstand this onslaught and is resorting to terrorist methods.
The Russian troops are maintaining a strategic advantage in the Special Military Operation and are confidently moving forward - Putin at a video meeting on the development of Donbass and Novorossiya.
⚡️Two Majors