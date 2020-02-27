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Bro Dave Ch. 2 - Is America Babylon - Apocalyptic Video Novel Commentary
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20 views • February 27, 2020
Is America Babylon? What does the Bible say about the Fall of America, and the role of the United Nations in its demise? There is surprisingly little reference to America in The Revelation, but that is largely because America is likely to be gone by the time the last seven years begin. Br. Dave shows how all of this is related to dramatic changes in the U.N. Security Council.
We suggest watching Chapter 2 of Survivors (https://youtu.be/FdlLEM_X9yA) before viewing this commentary.
Click here http://goo.gl/eVhunV to read an article which goes into more detail on the information in this video.
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End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music info:
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Song: Chee Zee Jungle
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Song: Witch Hunt
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#LeftBehind
#TheFallOfAmerica
#TheWhoreOfBabylon
#BrotherDave
We suggest watching Chapter 2 of Survivors (https://youtu.be/FdlLEM_X9yA) before viewing this commentary.
Click here http://goo.gl/eVhunV to read an article which goes into more detail on the information in this video.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music info:
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Song: Chee Zee Jungle
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Song: Witch Hunt
Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/]
#EndTimeSurvivors
#LeftBehind
#TheFallOfAmerica
#TheWhoreOfBabylon
#BrotherDave
Keywords
accurate predictionsnuclear holocaustdestruction of americafall of americadistopiaendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last daysdestruction of usaapocalyptic movieprophecy foretoldapocalyptic fictionvideo bookforetoldvideo survivorsleft behind seriesleft behind novelsunited nations security councilbr dave
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