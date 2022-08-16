An Unprecedented Raid

Power Grab: Mar-A-Lago Raid Was An Attack On The Rule Of Law

* No honest person could believe the raid on DJT’s home was a legitimate act of law enforcement.

* Nuclear secrets?!

* [Bidan]’s DOJ prosecutes Americans for their views — and is purging every figure in Trump’s orbit.

* Nobody believes memes are a threat to democracy.

* Unrecognizable America: free speech is our American birthright.

* DC plans to prevent Trump from running.

* Joe’s White House plans to censor Americans.

* Establishment Republicans agree with his DOJ.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-no-honest-person-could-believe-trump-raid-legitimate-act-law-enforcement





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310927646112

