An Unprecedented Raid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power Grab: Mar-A-Lago Raid Was An Attack On The Rule Of Law
* No honest person could believe the raid on DJT’s home was a legitimate act of law enforcement.
* Nuclear secrets?!
* [Bidan]’s DOJ prosecutes Americans for their views — and is purging every figure in Trump’s orbit.
* Nobody believes memes are a threat to democracy.
* Unrecognizable America: free speech is our American birthright.
* DC plans to prevent Trump from running.
* Joe’s White House plans to censor Americans.
* Establishment Republicans agree with his DOJ.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-no-honest-person-could-believe-trump-raid-legitimate-act-law-enforcement
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 August 2022