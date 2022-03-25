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Jeremy & Rick Wiles Discuss Mankind’s Final Day
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160 views • March 25, 2022
Today on TruNews, Jeremy Wiles returns to discuss Rick’s second edition of 'Final Day'. There are many ideas on who will rise and see Jesus at His great return. Rick and Jeremy will layout whose eyes will see Jesus’ triumphant entrance on that final day. They’ll also cover the true meaning of the ‘Seed and the Sower’ parable, what will happen to present-day Jerusalem, and so much more!
Rick Wiles, Jeremy Wiles. Airdate 3/25/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Jeremy Wiles. Airdate 3/25/22
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
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