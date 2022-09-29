UP CLOSE WITH THE T34 IN WAR THUNDER, RUSSIA'S MOST FAMOUS TANK

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We take a close look at the T34's Strengths and Weaknesses. A good follow-up to the BT5 vid and some good gameplay as well. Those A/B matches sure can last a long time. Our last Rusky vid for a while til we take out the Cold War T54's and later heavies.