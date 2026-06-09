JOHN F. KENNEDY: STOP THE US - ISRAHELL MERGER!

Trump and the US Congress are pushing for the merging of the US and Israhell Militaries. According to President Kennedy, if this goes through, Americana (and the rest of the world) will become slaves. If you vote in the US, please contact your representatives in the House of Representatives to vote against section 224 of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) and against section 662 of the Intelligence Reauthorization Act. Call (202) 225-3121, M-F during business hours We only have about a month to stop this mind boggling Drconian legislation Israhell would completely take over the US Military and civilian technology and would be able to sell it to countries like China and North Korea and keep all monies for themselves. This would be the end of the United States, and they must be stopped!