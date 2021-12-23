Children's Health Defense Representative Speaks to Board of Supervisors

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"I have been in the health field for 27 years. I have never been a Republican or a Democrat. I am an independent thinker . . .



"At the very beginning, you were talking about a vaccine. I was talking about treatments that were successful.



" . . . How we are different is that I have science that I am presenting, and what I am saying is: This is Peter McCullough from Texas A&M. He is the most published doctor in his field. This is not an idea or an opinion or a bias. This is actual fact . . . He has created a study with 56 other well versed scientists and doctors. He has over one thousands studies and five hundred citations. Now when you deny me that, and you simply say: I'm following the CDC. What I say to that: Show me the science.



"I want to see the gold-standard science that is saying that masks work.

"I want to see the gold-standard science that's saying social distancing works.

"I want to see the gold-standard science that says there's asymptomatic spread to any degree, because I disagree with that. I am seeing other science, and this is from published scientists and doctors, and there are doctors treating this . . . "



"My ask is to bring in an expert panel of people actually treating Covid symptoms, and to that I heard: 'We have our experts'. And to that I said: 'Do these experts know how to treat Covid symptoms without a vaccine'. And to that the response was: 'Penelope, why are you asking that question?'"



"There are other choices. Right now we are following the pharmaceutical model. This is not the only reality. And I, more than probably all of us, genuinely want to work with you. I want to reach you. I do not know how to reach you, because there is a full-on wall to any information."



"There is nobody saying: 'Hook me up with those doctors that are truly treating Covid symptoms."