The CCP has infiltrated the U.S. Federal Reserve Undermining the U.S. Sovereignty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p10isb2df
07/28/2022 This report says 13 Federal Reserve workers in eight of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks had connections to China’s influence campaign. We continue to allow the lion’s share of manufacturing and the lion’s share of our rare earth minerals to come from China