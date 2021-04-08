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COVID-19 masks is PSYOP & to weaken body's immunity to kill 99% of earth's population with 5G weapon
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241 views • April 08, 2021
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Masks for COVID-19 are for aid in killing and depopulating 99% of the earth’s populace. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are not only using mask as a PSYOP for subjugation and control, and feeding on that tasty low-vibration life force energy of the humans’ depression and suicide and hopelessness and fear and trauma, although masks are useless to keep out virus, but they are using it to slowly kill the human homo-sapiens specie with carbon dioxide poisoning and bacteria growth and dental amalgam mercury vapor breathing to lower the humans’ immune systems. The humans and all their rival factions like the Asian dragon families and Kimmy and the Pleiadians’ Russians will all be more vulnerable to their Elon Musk’s 42,000 satellite electromagnetic field AI neurolink network 5G remote assassination DNA targeting weapons, without them even knowing that they are being Nazi eugenics depopulation genocide killed. If you have been nasal swab COVID-19 tested by them or donated blood or had an MRI or had a blood test in your life, they have your DNA information. Masks are intentionally being made with poisonous plastic fiber glass that gets accumulated in the humans’ lungs and cause cancer and respiratory diseases. They were also passing out masks with Coronavirus, in order to infect the humans and spread the disease and increase depopulation COVID-19 numbers. They are very smart, but very sinister, and psychopathic. However, we real Christians prayed and stopped the huge mass murder genocide, up to now. Once the Holy Spirit in us real Christians is finished warning the dumb wicked human populace, and we are raptured into heaven, and Noah’s ark door closes, then God’s judgment wrath begins, and Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist will start killing off large numbers of the earth’s populace with either COVID-19 5G weapons or by changing them into chimera zombies with their “Mark of the Beast” gene-altering vaccines (a form of soul death). The Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christian human women should not assume that their Jezebel goddess and their Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist lesbian orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch feminist leaders are going to let them live, because they will treat the human women as equals with the men to be depopulation exterminated as “useless eaters” and “no longer needed feminists for the human replacement program child sacrifice abortion energy wormhole portal opening return of their dead disembodied nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits and their fallen angel alien fathers from the abyss where God had imprisoned them.” They do not wear “women’s head coverings” so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they have no idea what we real Christians are talking about, and they think we are talking in some kind of parable nonsense. Their rebellion will kill them, for the sin of rebellion is the same as the sin of witchcraft. Here is wisdom for you, for those who hear. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Masks for COVID-19 are for aid in killing and depopulating 99% of the earth’s populace. Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are not only using mask as a PSYOP for subjugation and control, and feeding on that tasty low-vibration life force energy of the humans’ depression and suicide and hopelessness and fear and trauma, although masks are useless to keep out virus, but they are using it to slowly kill the human homo-sapiens specie with carbon dioxide poisoning and bacteria growth and dental amalgam mercury vapor breathing to lower the humans’ immune systems. The humans and all their rival factions like the Asian dragon families and Kimmy and the Pleiadians’ Russians will all be more vulnerable to their Elon Musk’s 42,000 satellite electromagnetic field AI neurolink network 5G remote assassination DNA targeting weapons, without them even knowing that they are being Nazi eugenics depopulation genocide killed. If you have been nasal swab COVID-19 tested by them or donated blood or had an MRI or had a blood test in your life, they have your DNA information. Masks are intentionally being made with poisonous plastic fiber glass that gets accumulated in the humans’ lungs and cause cancer and respiratory diseases. They were also passing out masks with Coronavirus, in order to infect the humans and spread the disease and increase depopulation COVID-19 numbers. They are very smart, but very sinister, and psychopathic. However, we real Christians prayed and stopped the huge mass murder genocide, up to now. Once the Holy Spirit in us real Christians is finished warning the dumb wicked human populace, and we are raptured into heaven, and Noah’s ark door closes, then God’s judgment wrath begins, and Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO AntiChrist will start killing off large numbers of the earth’s populace with either COVID-19 5G weapons or by changing them into chimera zombies with their “Mark of the Beast” gene-altering vaccines (a form of soul death). The Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “10% salary tithe taxing” religious Christian human women should not assume that their Jezebel goddess and their Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist lesbian orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch feminist leaders are going to let them live, because they will treat the human women as equals with the men to be depopulation exterminated as “useless eaters” and “no longer needed feminists for the human replacement program child sacrifice abortion energy wormhole portal opening return of their dead disembodied nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits and their fallen angel alien fathers from the abyss where God had imprisoned them.” They do not wear “women’s head coverings” so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they have no idea what we real Christians are talking about, and they think we are talking in some kind of parable nonsense. Their rebellion will kill them, for the sin of rebellion is the same as the sin of witchcraft. Here is wisdom for you, for those who hear. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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