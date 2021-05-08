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Book of Revelation part 24
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24 views • May 08, 2021
we will continue to study the book of Revelation
we are in chapter 17
New Millennium Kingdom Church
Mission, Texas 78573
We are a full Gospel, non-denominational church
learning to walk in total obedience to His commandments
Our Mission
To prepare the Bride of Christ for the imminent return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
And to share the gospel to all the world before the return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Check out our website http://www.davidelijah.org
Download our App https://revnow.gurucan.com/
Connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newmillenniumkingdom
Become a patron on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/davidelijah?fan_landing=true
Donate on PayPal https://www. paypal.me/DavidElijah
Matthew 11:12 And from the days of John the Baptist until now
the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.
Galatians 4:16 Have I therefore become your enemy
because I tell you the truth?
we are in chapter 17
New Millennium Kingdom Church
Mission, Texas 78573
We are a full Gospel, non-denominational church
learning to walk in total obedience to His commandments
Our Mission
To prepare the Bride of Christ for the imminent return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
And to share the gospel to all the world before the return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Check out our website http://www.davidelijah.org
Download our App https://revnow.gurucan.com/
Connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newmillenniumkingdom
Become a patron on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/davidelijah?fan_landing=true
Donate on PayPal https://www. paypal.me/DavidElijah
Matthew 11:12 And from the days of John the Baptist until now
the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the violent take it by force.
Galatians 4:16 Have I therefore become your enemy
because I tell you the truth?
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