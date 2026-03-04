GEORGE GALLOWAY: “The massacre of 167 girls, aged 7 to 12, in their classrooms at an elementary school in Iran is the greatest atrocity committed by the United States since the Vietnam War. Near the Strait of Hormuz, in a remote and almost unknown area of Iran, and for no reason that anyone can comprehend. Sixty others are hospitalized with injuries.



Later, on that very first day of the war, 40 volleyball players three full women’s teams were killed in a single airstrike. You may not even have heard about the slaughter of the schoolgirls. It is the largest mass killing of schoolgirls ever recorded in world history.



Yet no one is talking about it.



I do not wish to overstate the point, but pause for a moment and consider: if Russia had killed 167 Ukrainian schoolgirls, if Palestinians had killed 167 Israeli schoolgirls, if Iran had killed 167 schoolgirls, it would have been the biggest news story in the world for years.”

Source @George Galloway

