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Are You Well Informed about Covid Vaccines? Get 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Medical Opinion (Doctors)
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81 views • March 19, 2021
You have heard the mainstream media, Bill Gates, world leaders, and Doctors talk about the covid vaccines and advise us to take the vaccines and we must get herd immunity. Well its always good to get a second, and if its available a third, fourth, fifth opinion from other Doctors so you are fully aware of the pros and cons, risk and benefits before taking a vaccine for a deadly disease that can be asymptomatic and with over 95% recovery rate. Im helping you here to get as much information and videos you can view, so you are well informed before getting this vaccine.
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